MTI Prep expands to Gainesville to give some athletes a second chance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The McDougle Technical Institution Preparatory (MTI Prep) expands to Gainesville this year in order to give student-athletes a second chance with career and college preparation.

This program was founded by former NFL player Stockar McDougle and his wife to give athletes the opportunity to showcase their talent and skills in order to gain advancement and scholarships for college.

The Bison will compete against NAIA and Division III Junior Collegiate teams, as well as other prep and club teams.

These athletes come from all over the nation with at least 15 of the players who represented local high schools in the area, including P.K. Yonge, Fort White, Interlachen, and Eastside.

And these young men are ready to give their all on the field this fall.

“It means a lot,” said kicker Austin Lloyd. “its been my dream since I was a young boy. It’s a second chanceIts really like a God sent because I was beginning to lose hope about my childhood dream.”

“It means a lot to me. Its definitely another opportunity. We’re out here with a lot of great players and a great coach so definitely a good opportunity and I feel like were going to have to do good this season,” said defensive lineman Thomas Williams.

The Bison kick off their season on August 28 against the 2019 Prep School national champions, the MTI Bison of Pompano Beach.

