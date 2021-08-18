New traffic patterns near campus are being noticed by UF students

Advertisement

New traffic patterns noticed by UF students
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT
This summer, the city of Gainesville and Florida Department of Transportation made changes to help make traffic safer near campus.

These adjustments come after two UF students were hit and killed in pedestrian-related traffic accidents last winter.

The city and FDOT made several changes earlier in the summer.

Northwest 14th and 15th Streets are now one-ways that have designated bike lanes with posts to block them off.

The speed limit on University between Northwest 21st Terrace and Northwest 13th Street has been dropped to 25 mph, and speed tables have been installed on spots of the road.

UF student Marissa Scalise says these changes are welcomed, especially given her previous experience.

She explained her close traffic call, saying “My freshman year, on university actually, I was riding my bike and was hit by a car. So it wasn’t anything fast or super intense but still, both myself and the driver were at risk. We had to stop and kind of collect ourselves. So I think the reduction in speed limit and the speed bumps as well as new traffic patterns will definitely be beneficial.”

Later in the year, FDOT plans on installing new traffic lights at the intersections of University and Northwest 16th and 19th Streets.

