Tee Time Week 11: Pinson vs. The Pro (Gainesville C.C.)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week 11 of Tee Time brings Chris Pinson back to Alachua County to take on the head professional of Gainesville Country Club, Greg Betz.

These two square off on the challenging par-4 second hole. This dog-leg left plays 375 yards from tee to green on the scorecard. Due to the thicket of woods on the right and left side of the hole, hitting the fairway is of the utmost importance to have a clean look at attacking an elevated green that features a small creek about 50 shy of it.

After losing to Steve Keller of Juliette Falls, the previous week, Chris knew he needed to make a better effort recording par or better to have a shot at tying or beating Greg.

These two safely found the fairway, but it was a different story on their approach shots to the green.

The Gainesville Country Club is a semi-private golf and recreational club founded in 1921. With 18 championship holes, the course provides a great test for any golfer of any skill level. Between the elevation changes and natural layout of authentic North Central Florida landscape, it’s the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors and spend time playing the game of a lifetime.

Gainesville Country Club is located at 7300 S. W. 35th Way Gainesville, Fl 32608.

To book a lesson or tee time call 352-372-1458 or log on to Gainesville Country Club

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.