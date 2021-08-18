Advertisement

Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19

By KWTX staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Two unborn babies died after their mother tested positive for COVID-19 during her pregnancy.

KWTX reports the deaths happened July 20, but officials at the health district had only received the death certificates this week as they had to be verified by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Today was a gut punch, this has been probably one of the toughest days that we’ve had to go through,” said Kelly Craine, Public Information Officer at the Waco-McLennan County Health District. “It’s hard to talk about, this one is truly a tragic loss.”

It is unclear how far along the twins were when they died due to privacy laws. It is also unclear if the mother had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

She has since recovered.

“Talk to your OB about getting vaccinated,” Craine said. “COVID has caused such loss of life, and the vaccine is safe and effective. We know that pregnant women are very concerned about protecting their babies ... it’s very important for pregnant women that they stay healthy, so have this conversation with your OB.”

The increased spread of the highly contagious delta variant, low vaccination rates among pregnant women, and the increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant women make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever, according to the health district.

A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of data from the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry found no increased risk of miscarriage among nearly 2,500 women who received either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy, the health district said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds from Marion County schools quarantining after first week of school
Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Business owners speak out against the City of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
Reopened Sunday to customers.
Walmart in Ocala reopens after a two day deep clean

Latest News

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Pentagon: US in talks with Taliban to ease Kabul airport evacuation obstacles
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Haiti’s earthquake victims are still overwhelming hospitals
The Alachua County School Board will meet Wednesday to discussing fall reopening plan.
Gov. DeSantis fills vacant seat on School Board of Alachua County
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Haiti's hardest-hit areas still await aid after quake