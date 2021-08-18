Advertisement

Veteran-owned food truck brings ‘fruit nachos’ to NCFL

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new food truck, owned and operated by veterans, is making its way across North Central Florida. Nacho Sweets Owner and military veteran Demetrius Hardaway said he was inspired to start up the truck due to his love for unique and New Orleans-inspired food.

“A lot of my friends loved my cooking so they were asking from the time I got out of the military when I was going to open a food truck,” said Hardaway.

His unique menu features a variety of items from savory wings to sweet New Orleans-style snowcones, but the truck’s signature item is fruit nachos.

“It’s pretty much a fried tortilla chip covered in cinnamon sugar and topped off with different fruits from strawberries, blueberries, kiwis, and grapes and then we have different drizzles,” said Manager Jasmine Headen.

Also a veteran and still serving the National Guard, Headen said this new business is all about bringing people together.

“We want to give back to those, you know our brothers and sisters in arms and we want them to know we’re there for them and pretty much want people to be there for us,” said Headen.

The Nacho Sweets truck has been making its way around North Central Florida for just over a month now.

For more information on where to find them next click here.

