Advertisement

Wildlife Wednesday: Golden Silk “Banana” Spiders

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Their long and thin legs may scare the arachnophobes out there, but these critters do not bite—unless you do.

In this week’s Wildlife Wednesday, our friends at the Florida Museum tell us everything about the golden silk spiders, also known as the banana spiders.

RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Florida’s Giant Cave Cockroach

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Hundreds from Marion County schools quarantining after first week of school
Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Business owners speak out against the City of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Reopened Sunday to customers.
Walmart in Ocala reopens after a two day deep clean

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
The company launched an emergency food drive on Tuesday and is asking Gainesville residents to...
Bite Squad partners with Gainesville to bring food to people in need
The company launched an emergency food drive on Tuesday and is asking Gainesville residents to...
Bite Squad partners with Gainesville to bring food to people in need
Alachua County School Board members voted unanimously to extend the mask mandate by eight weeks.
“We are standing for what is right”: Alachua County School Board members vote to extend mask mandate