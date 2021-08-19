Alachua County Pets: Dumpling, Dorothy, Argyle, and Magoo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up are a pair of adorable kitties. Meet Dumpling and Dorothy! Shelter staff say Dumpling is a curios girl who is super playful once she warms up to you while Dorothy loves attention and loves being pet.

Next up is Argyle. He’s a 2-year-old American Staff that’s a little shy but very friendly once he gets to know you. They say he’s great on a leash and in a crate but may not be the best pet for small children.

Lastly, we have Magoo a 4-year-old American Bulldog. They say he’s a gentle giant weighing 50 pounds but very calm and quiet. He’s great on a leash and with other dogs and staff say he’s the perfect gentleman.

Alachua County Animal Services will soon be holding their Summer Lovin’ Adopt-a-thon. The event is Saturday, August 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their location on Northeast 53rd Avenue.

All adoption fees will be waved.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Pets: Calypso, Phil, and Winston

The shelter says they are bursting with lovable animals in need of a forever home.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.