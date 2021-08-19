Advertisement

Authorities are looking for a hit and run driver after they hit a school bus

State Troopers are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run with a Levy County school...
State Troopers are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run with a Levy County school bus.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run with a Levy County school bus.

The bus was heading South on NW 70th Avenue in Chiefland around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say that’s when a northbound car crossed into the wrong lane, the bus driver steered away to avoid a head on crash that’s when the car hit a mirror on the bus, and the driver sped away. Three students on the bus weren’t hurt.

Troopers are now looking for a dark Chevrolet Malibu from 2014 to 2017.

