Authorities are looking for a hit and run driver after they hit a school bus

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run with a Levy County school bus.

The bus was heading South on NW 70th Avenue in Chiefland around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say that’s when a northbound car crossed into the wrong lane, the bus driver steered away to avoid a head on crash that’s when the car hit a mirror on the bus, and the driver sped away. Three students on the bus weren’t hurt.

Troopers are now looking for a dark Chevrolet Malibu from 2014 to 2017.

