Bite Squad and local restaurants helping food banks amid pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The food delivery service Bite Squad and local restaurants are partnering to supply non-perishable foods to food banks in North-Central Florida.

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, food insecurity is up more than forty percent, according to Feeding America Non-Profit.

Manager of Bite Squad Kimberly Franklin says that she and others have noticed the food shortages when delivering food around North-Central Florida.

She says “there are so many food insecurities because of Covid-19. People can’t get out and shop, or people can’t even deliver things in bulk when it comes to restaurants or stores or even food banks. So we’re trying to do our part to intervene and stop that shortage as much as possible.”

Franklin says they need items such as proteins, grains, fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.

Bite Squad Food Drive Locations (WCJB)

Donations will be accepted at participating restaurants for the next two weeks ending August 31st.

