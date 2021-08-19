BREAKING: Buchholz High School evacuated due to bomb threat
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Public School leaders are evacuating Buchholz High School due to a bomb threat.
Students are being evacuated to the Boys & Girls Club if they are bus riders or being picked up by a parent. Those who drive themselves or walk to school are being sent home directly.
We’ll continue to update this story as more information is released.
In 2016, BHS was subjected to multiple fake bomb threats forcing the school to be evacuated. It was later determined the threats were made by a 14-year-old student at the time. The boy admitted the threats were false in juvenile court.
