BREAKING: Buchholz High School evacuated due to bomb threat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Public School leaders are evacuating Buchholz High School due to a bomb threat.

Students are being evacuated to the Boys & Girls Club if they are bus riders or being picked up by a parent. Those who drive themselves or walk to school are being sent home directly.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information is released.

ACPS ALERT: Buchholz High School is being evacuated due to a bomb threat. Students who are picked up after school or ride a school bus are being evacuated to the Boys & Girls Club. Those who drive themselves or walk to school are being sent home directly. — Alachua Schools (@AlachuaSchools) August 19, 2021

In 2016, BHS was subjected to multiple fake bomb threats forcing the school to be evacuated. It was later determined the threats were made by a 14-year-old student at the time. The boy admitted the threats were false in juvenile court.

