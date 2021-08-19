Countdown to Kickoff: Bell Bulldogs

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) -Bell finished the 2020 season with only two wins and was shut out three times, but the Bulldogs are ready to battle back this year with experience on their side.

“This group excites me because we are so inexperienced,” said Bell Head Coach Joey Whittington. “We’re not young but we graduated 18 seniors last year so kind of getting the experience on these guys and seeing them step into their roles that they may not have had last year as Juniors and Sophomores.”

Being a part of a 1A school comes with its challenges like having a small roster, but Whittington is confident about his team.

“You don’t have the giant numbers all of the time, but when you see a kid and you’re like ‘hey you need to step up and play a position and do at well at playing that position’ and when they do its a pretty awesome part of being a 1A coach,” said Whittington.

The Bulldogs have four returnees on each side of the ball, including Senior quarterback Hayden Brown, who took over the position midway through last season. He doesn’t take the responsibility lightly.

“I take very much honor in it. And I’m very excited for the season to come. Been working hard in the weight room and on the field this off season and we’re looking forward to whats coming,” said the quarterback.

And after a normal off-season, these Bulldogs are ready to hit the field.

“its a lot easier. We actually get to put weight on the bar because we can have spotters now,” said Senior center Ben Dozier. “We had a spring football game since were installing new stuff on our offense, it gives us a head start on what were going to look forward to when the season starts.”

“I’m really excited for it,” said Senior offensive lineman Waylen McCumber. “Its going to be great. I’m ready to play honestly. I just can’t wait to get back out there and play.”

“It means I get another chance at the season, a chance to improve, a chance to get better, a chance to win,” said Senior defensive tackle Colby Herring.

Bell takes on Franklin County on August 27, and the Bulldogs hope to kick things off on a much higher note than last year.

