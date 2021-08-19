Dunnellon City Council votes 3-2 to sell a former church that was supposed to be retrofitted into a new police station

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon city council held a special meeting to discuss whether to sell former Souls Harbor Church or turn it into the new Dunnellon police station.

It was a heated argument among residents and council members, but a decision was made.

The council voted 3-2 to sell the former church, now residents are wondering what the plan is for getting the police department a new headquarters

Vice-Mayor Valerie Hanchar and Councilwoman Anita Williams voted against selling the church. Now they are asking the mayor and other council members what their plan is.

“We should be concerned about people. The health, safety, and welfare of people. Our law enforcement needs a decent building to work in,” said Williams.

Residents at the meeting were on both sides of the issue.

“I think the chief wants a new building. Also looking at the numbers and converting the soul harbor church is just something this town cannot afford,” said Wally Dunn.

Former Marion County Sheriff Mike Rose also gave his opinion.

“This even to be considered as an issue of building a building or getting a building or supporting your local law enforcement. Shouldn’t even be a question because we all know that we need them, we need them and without them, we have no city,” said Rose.

The council considered other ideas like building a modular building or even allowing police to use city hall, but the decision has yet to be made.

