Advertisement

Dunnellon City Council votes 3-2 to sell a former church that was supposed to be retrofitted into a new police station

Council is selling the church instead of retrofitting it as a police station.
Council is selling the church instead of retrofitting it as a police station.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon city council held a special meeting to discuss whether to sell former Souls Harbor Church or turn it into the new Dunnellon police station.

It was a heated argument among residents and council members, but a decision was made.

The council voted 3-2 to sell the former church, now residents are wondering what the plan is for getting the police department a new headquarters

Vice-Mayor Valerie Hanchar and Councilwoman Anita Williams voted against selling the church. Now they are asking the mayor and other council members what their plan is.

“We should be concerned about people. The health, safety, and welfare of people. Our law enforcement needs a decent building to work in,” said Williams.

Residents at the meeting were on both sides of the issue.

“I think the chief wants a new building. Also looking at the numbers and converting the soul harbor church is just something this town cannot afford,” said Wally Dunn.

Former Marion County Sheriff  Mike Rose also gave his opinion.

“This even to be considered as an issue of building a building or getting a building or supporting your local law enforcement. Shouldn’t even be a question because we all know that we need them, we need them and without them, we have no city,” said Rose.

The council considered other ideas like building a modular building or even allowing police to use city hall, but the decision has yet to be made.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Business owners speak out against the City of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Hundreds from Marion County schools quarantining after first week of school
Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
A two-vehicle crash in Columbia County kills a High Springs woman, two others are hospitalized
Dixie County deputies arrest woman threatening her child
Dixie County woman arrested for child abuse after pushing a baby down a highway

Latest News

ACBOCC voted to impose a mask requirement.
Alachua County commissioners impose mask mandate again
City of Ocala is the latest to bring electric vehicles into view, adds 3 new electric garbage trucks
City of Ocala is the latest to bring electric vehicles into view, adds 3 new electric garbage trucks
City of Ocala is the latest to bring electric vehicles into view, adds 3 new electric garbage...
City of Ocala is the latest to bring electric vehicles into view, adds 3 new electric garbage trucks