A Gainesville man pleads guilty to sending sexually explicit images, videos to a 13-year-old

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Gainesville will spend the next 15 years in federal prison.

Edgar Moultrie pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

Court documents show the 46-year-old used a social media site to connect with a 13-year-old.

Moultrie had the child send numerous sexually explicit images and videos during a three month period.

TRENDING STORY: Man arrested after carjacking a state trooper’s vehicle and leading authorities on a chase

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.