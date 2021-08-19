Advertisement

A Gainesville man pleads guilty to sending sexually explicit images, videos to a 13-year-old

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Gainesville will spend the next 15 years in federal prison.

Edgar Moultrie pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

Court documents show the 46-year-old used a social media site to connect with a 13-year-old.

Moultrie had the child send numerous sexually explicit images and videos during a three month period.

TRENDING STORY: Man arrested after carjacking a state trooper’s vehicle and leading authorities on a chase

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Business owners speak out against the City of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
The Alachua County School Board will meet Wednesday to discussing fall reopening plan.
Gov. DeSantis fills vacant seat on School Board of Alachua County
Alachua County School Board members voted unanimously to extend the mask mandate by eight weeks.
“We are standing for what is right”: Alachua County School Board members vote to extend mask mandate
ACBOCC voted to impose a mask requirement.
Alachua County commissioners impose mask mandate again
Dixie County deputies arrest woman threatening her child
Dixie County woman arrested for child abuse after pushing a baby down a highway

Latest News

Gainesville man hits 800k lottery
A Gainesville man wins $800,000 in Gold Rush drawing
A Gainesville man wins $800,000 in Gold Rush drawing
A Gainesville man pleads guilty to sending sexually explicit images, videos to a 13-year-old
Alachua Pet Adoption 07/1
Alachua County Pets: Dumpling, Dorothy, Argyle, and Magoo