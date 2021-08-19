A Gainesville man wins $800,000 in Gold Rush drawing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man got a big boost toward becoming a millionaire.

According to the Florida Lottery, Felt Davis won a more than $800,000 jackpot.

The winning ticket was part of the Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play promotion drawing.

Three drawings remain for the promotion.

