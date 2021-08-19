A Gainesville man wins $800,000 in Gold Rush drawing
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man got a big boost toward becoming a millionaire.
According to the Florida Lottery, Felt Davis won a more than $800,000 jackpot.
The winning ticket was part of the Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play promotion drawing.
Three drawings remain for the promotion.
