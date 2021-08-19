Advertisement

Georgia governor bans city mask, shot rules

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Republican governor issued an executive order Thursday banning cities from requiring businesses to enforce local pandemic restrictions.

But what impact, if any, the measure would have on new mask requirements in Atlanta, Savannah and other cities was not clear.

At a news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses to be the city’s mask and vaccine police. He said he was concerned about measures in Atlanta and Savannah.

Both cities have mask requirements, but it was not immediately clear that either would be affected by the governor’s order.

The order comes amid an explosion in COVID cases in the state.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— U.S. schools open amid record coronavirus delta wave

— Maine Sen. Angus King tests positive for virus

— Africa WHO official knocks nations that ‘hoard’ vaccines

— 4 of Florida’s 5 largest school districts to require masks

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Business owners speak out against the City of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
The Alachua County School Board will meet Wednesday to discussing fall reopening plan.
Gov. DeSantis fills vacant seat on School Board of Alachua County
ACBOCC voted to impose a mask requirement.
Alachua County commissioners impose mask mandate again
“It’s demoralizing”; Inside look at overflowing ICU floor leaves UF Health nurses, doctors...
“It’s demoralizing”; Inside look at overflowing ICU floor leaves UF Health nurses, doctors disappointed
Gainesville man hits 800k lottery
A Gainesville man wins $800,000 in Gold Rush drawing

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more...
In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million
The Newberry High School quarterback club is hosting a community pep rally at the football...
Newberry High School to hold a community pep rally despite rise in COVID-19 cases
Girl Scout Troop #224 challenges the Alachua Co public school dress code
Girl Scout Troop #224 challenges the Alachua Co public school dress code
A Horse's Hero: Rescues speak out, ASO investigates
A Horse's Hero: Rescues speak out, ASO investigates
Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home...
Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly hitting staff member