Girl Scout Troop #224 challenges the Alachua Co public school dress code

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents have advocated for their children to have a choice as to whether they wear a mask or not, but some students are now applying the same idea to dress codes.

The troop started a petition that is nearing 1,500 signatures for the school board to look into what they say is an unfair and sexist dress code.

Since then, they were given their silver award, which is awarded when Cadets in Girl Scouts make a difference in their community.

Alexia Pohl, Portia Espinosa, Josie Kirwan and Bella Cline make up Troop 224. They attend different Alachua County high schools, and have all noticed, or personally experienced issues with the current dress code.

The four of them in, their own words, said the dress code focuses on the male gaze rather than an inclusive, comfortable learning environment.

A survey they conducted with fellow students showed that girls are four times as likely to be cited for dress code issues, and that chance is even higher if the student weighs over 125 pounds.

Cline said that in the summertime, shorts and tank tops are needed for comfortability and should be allowed for all to wear.

A recent post on Facebook shows duct tape wrapped over ripped jeans that a student had chosen to wear to school. According to the student’s mother, this is a daily occurrence since the start of the school year.

Related Story: Gov. DeSantis appoints Mildred Russell to Alachua County School Board

Kirwan said the focus should be on furthering their education and not tailoring their clothing to what their male peers can “handle”.

“It’s just showing boys that, it’s like telling them it’s okay they’re distracted by these sorts of things, when it’s not. They need to be respectful of what girls are wearing rather than having girls changing for them,” Kirwan explained.

Espinosa agreed and said the narrative that boys should not be “distracted” by a girl’s outfit is outdated. She says pulling students out of class for a dress code violation is significantly more distracting to her school day.

A dress code violation results in the student missing class time to be reprimanded, written up, and sometimes forced to change clothing.

The write-up shows on a student’s record but according to the school board, this level of referral cannot be seen by college admissions.

Pohl says dress codes shouldn’t be eradicated, but they should be updated.

“I hope that people will come to see that dress codes definitely need to be there, but it is also something that needs to be lessened and more equal to everyone,” said Pohl.

At Tuesday’s Alachua County school board meeting, Superintendent Carlee Simon said they would look into the dress code conflict in the future.

The troop’s list of demands and survey can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.