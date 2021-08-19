Advertisement

A Horse’s Hero: Rescues speak out, ASO investigates

By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a farm in Archer owned by a woman named Sandra McKinney.

ASO Deputy Perry Koon’s investigation began on Oct. 12th last year.

According to the deputy report, the 77-year-old told him that she was not financially stable and does not move around well.

The report states that he couldn’t see all of the animals but ‘most seemed to be in fairly good condition.’

Progress was made - she did find financial help to feed her more than 60 horses.

According to the deputy report, the 77-year-old told him that she was not financially stable and does not move around well.
Before his third visit to McKinney's farm, she met with three different rescues and agreed to surrender 42 out of 60 horses.

Deputy Koon declined to comment on the case.

“Say I have to go in and seize a dozen horses, we tried every other diversion tactic that I can, after a hearing if a judge determines that the sheriff’s office can dispose of the horses as deemed appropriate, okay great. That means I’m going to do the very best I can to find homes for those 12 horses, unfortunately the sheriff’s office not a foster home,” Koon said.

He told us that education comes first while seizing horses and filing charges is a last resort.

“It’s just not in the Sheriff’s budget to become a farm, so we would have the legal authority to euthanize those horses,” he added, but said no situation has come to that point.

Some said it’s not enough.

“This is neglect and cruelty. I just don’t understand how they can let this poor donkey walk around like this and these animals be left there on this farm when the woman admitted she can’t physically or financially take care of them,” Diane Marchand said.

Marchand is an animal advocate that helped bring Beauty Haven Farm and Equine Rescue, Southern Redhead Farms Rescue and Horses Without Humans together to rescue these horses.

“Nikki’s skin when she first got here, she had rain rot, all of them had rain rot but hers was the worst. The owner agreed to release her because we told her, she’s not well, she’s going to end up dying, she’s very very sick. I don’t know if she would have lasted one more day,” President of Beauty Haven Farm and Equine Rescue said.

Lee Fairchild adopted two of them from Batchelor.

We got a hold of McKinney on the phone.

She said this situation hasn’t been easy for her either.

“I spent my life protecting and rescuing horses, so it was very difficult,” she said.

McKinney does still have some animals that she said she’s trying to take care of as best as she can.

As for the horses that have been rescued, they seem to be making successful recoveries.

