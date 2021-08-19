Advertisement

Kittens rescued from a trash compactor minutes before they were going to be crushed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A worker at a North Central Florida Cat Rescue was at the right place at the right time. A group of kittens were found at a recycling center just before a machine was set to crush them.

Amy Shows who works for the rescue just happened to be at Newton’s Recycling Center when she noticed a commotion. Workers were frantically trying to pull kittens out of a pile of material about to be compacted.

The kittens had been put in a box by someone and thrown away, Shows was able to pull them to safety and now the kittens are being fostered by a veterinarian.

We’ll have the full report Thursday night at 5 pm.

