Kittens rescued from a trash compactor minutes before they were going to be crushed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A worker at a North Central Florida Cat Rescue was at the right place at the right time. A group of kittens were found at a recycling center just before a machine was set to crush them.
Amy Shows who works for the rescue just happened to be at Newton’s Recycling Center when she noticed a commotion. Workers were frantically trying to pull kittens out of a pile of material about to be compacted.
The kittens had been put in a box by someone and thrown away, Shows was able to pull them to safety and now the kittens are being fostered by a veterinarian.
