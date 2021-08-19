Lake City city council members face new budget problem

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City city council members are working on developing the new budget, but this year they’re facing a unique problem.

Council member Todd Sampson said the city has less money to work with, because the local hospital authority lost it’s tenant. Now, it’s costing the city more in taxes.

Council members expressed that they are not in favor of raising taxes on citizens.

Sampson said the city is working with county officials and a state senator to bring more companies to Lake City.

“What this will do is it’ll allow us to build the ad valorem tax so that our existing residents aren’t paying for it. Instead the corporate partners that come in, they would be paying that tax and at the same time, offer jobs and starting wages above 20 bucks an hour for our citizens,” said Sampson.

Council members will discuss the budget again in a city council workshop on Monday, August 30th.

