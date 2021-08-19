Man arrested after carjacking a state trooper’s vehicle and leading authorities on a chase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police arrested a man they say carjacked an off duty state trooper and then led authorities on a chase.

Officers say around 12:40 Tuesday morning Morris Moore rear ended the trooper at a low speed. When the trooper got out to take a look at the damage, Moore pulled out a gun and stole the troopers new camaro.

The trooper had an on-star account and was able to tell deputies where the stolen camaro was heading.

Moore led deputies on a chase into Orange County, that’s when on-star disabled the car. Moore then tried jumping into a pond to get away from the canine unites but he was caught hiding under a dock.

