NCFL inventor creates reusable water fountain straw

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida man is changing the way people drink water from fountains during the pandemic. Daniel Thomas invented the fountain straw after searching for a cleaner and more convenient way to drink water.

He said his reusable straw is easy to attach to the spout of a fountain for better water flow and less contamination.

“I think we have enough going on with the pandemic and everything with COVID-19 this is one less thing to worry about, especially with water being such an important part of our lives,” Thomas said. “Being from Gainesville it’s kind of hard to outperform some of the people. Gainesville has done some amazing things and just trying to be a part it’s history of making something to try and protect everybody is very rewarding.”

Thomas is also working on other projects to help make water fountains more accessible for children and people in wheelchairs.

