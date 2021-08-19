Advertisement

New VA Executive Director navigates pandemic to start tenure

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Executive Director David Isaacks is responsible for over 120,000 enrolled veterans across the Veterans Affairs healthcare system in our area.

He says COVID-19 has been one of the biggest challenges in his short time here, with 60 new in-patients a day between the Lake City and Gainesville clinics.

There have been questions regarding Isaack’s last stop in Kansas City stemming from discrimination lawsuits against the hospital and claims of systemic racism.

Isaacks started at the Kansas City VA in 2019. Not all of the more than 50 active cases against the hospital reference incidents under his leadership.

His transfer from the midwest to North-Central Florida comes in the wake of three new federal cases filed against that VA by black employees claiming racial bias.

When asked about the cases, Isaacks says “employees as well as patients, visitors and veterans have concerns. They certainly have a right to voice those and to use avenues to report those and I think that’s very encouraging to see folks step up and report things and concerns.”

Isaacks wants veterans in the area to reach out if they have concerns.

He says he wants the health care in the system to be the best it can be, citing “one of the things I like let people know is that you know I receive the same care that I helped to oversee. So I don’t, you know, for instance, I don’t work somewhere and use healthcare other places.”

The VA hospital is taking in patients of other hospitals when they can as facilities across the county become full.

