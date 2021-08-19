Advertisement

Newberry High School to hold a community pep rally despite rise in COVID-19 cases

The Newberry High School quarterback club is hosting a community pep rally at the football...
The Newberry High School quarterback club is hosting a community pep rally at the football stadium from 6:30 to 8:30 pm to boost the Panthers’ morale as the first game of the season approaches.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The high school football season kicks off next Friday, and people in Newberry can show their support Thursday night.

The Newberry High School quarterback club is hosting a community pep rally at the football stadium from 6:30 to 8:30 pm to boost the Panthers’ morale as the first game of the season approaches.

People can meet the team and see performances by both the band and the cheerleading team.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County commissioners impose mask mandate again

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Business owners speak out against the City of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
The Alachua County School Board will meet Wednesday to discussing fall reopening plan.
Gov. DeSantis fills vacant seat on School Board of Alachua County
ACBOCC voted to impose a mask requirement.
Alachua County commissioners impose mask mandate again
“It’s demoralizing”; Inside look at overflowing ICU floor leaves UF Health nurses, doctors...
“It’s demoralizing”; Inside look at overflowing ICU floor leaves UF Health nurses, doctors disappointed
Gainesville man hits 800k lottery
A Gainesville man wins $800,000 in Gold Rush drawing

Latest News

Girl Scout Troop #224 challenges the Alachua Co public school dress code
Girl Scout Troop #224 challenges the Alachua Co public school dress code
A Horse's Hero: Rescues speak out, ASO investigates
A Horse's Hero: Rescues speak out, ASO investigates
"Nikki's skin when she first got here, she had rain rot, all of them had rain rot but hers was...
A Horse’s Hero: Rescues speak out, ASO investigates
A Horse's Hero: Rescues speak out, ASO investigates
A Horse's Hero: Rescues speak out, ASO investigates