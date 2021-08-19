Newberry High School to hold a community pep rally despite rise in COVID-19 cases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The high school football season kicks off next Friday, and people in Newberry can show their support Thursday night.

The Newberry High School quarterback club is hosting a community pep rally at the football stadium from 6:30 to 8:30 pm to boost the Panthers’ morale as the first game of the season approaches.

People can meet the team and see performances by both the band and the cheerleading team.

