Three kittens were rescued after nearly being crushed by a compactor

ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of kittens were rescued from the jaws of death after being dumped in trash compactor at a recycling center.

Amy Shows who works for a rescue and a friend just happened to be at Newton Recycling Center near Anthony. When she noticed some commotion.

“We franticly noticed someone going through the trash compactor and we’re like hey what’s going on? Stepped out and said hey, what’s happening and he said somebody tossed kittens in the trash compactor and we were about to press the button,” said Shows.

Shows and her friend stepped in to pull the kittens out, to safety.

“They stopped everything they’ve already got out of the bag they were crawling and everything and we said hey we’re both in rescue, we’ve both done this before. So we went in and got them they were panting, they were over the edge dehydrated.”

Shows said the person who dumped the kittens could have taken them to a safe place.

“Honestly they could have taken it to any vets office, and the vet would have probably called animal control and they would have taken to the county shelter, better than this.”

All three kittens were picked up and are now being fostered by a veterinarian.

