Advertisement

What’s Growing On: Hurricane resistant trees can save your yard from extensive damage

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When wind speeds top 39 mph, tree branches can become destructive to homes and property. Scientists with UF IFAS said large native trees that are adapted to sandy soil stand a greater chance against strong winds compared to non-native species.

Some examples include live oak, loblolly pine, and sabal palm trees.

In addition to planting the right trees, maintaining them is another component of limiting the amount of potential damage. Doctor Ryan Klein, an arboriculture researcher, said it’s best to do it sooner than later.

Related Story: Veteran-owned food truck brings ‘fruit nachos’ to NCFL

“Ultimately it’s about maintaining the trees properly, and doing it in advance. If you wait until the day before a storm, odds are you’re not going to find somebody. At that point, it’s too late, but it’s being proactive. Might cost a little bit on the front end but it’s going to save you on the back end,” explained Klein.

IFAS recommends trimming tree branches and removing dead trees to limit the amount of potential debris in the event of a tropical storm.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Business owners speak out against the City of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
The Alachua County School Board will meet Wednesday to discussing fall reopening plan.
Gov. DeSantis fills vacant seat on School Board of Alachua County
ACBOCC voted to impose a mask requirement.
Alachua County commissioners impose mask mandate again
“It’s demoralizing”; Inside look at overflowing ICU floor leaves UF Health nurses, doctors...
“It’s demoralizing”; Inside look at overflowing ICU floor leaves UF Health nurses, doctors disappointed
Gainesville man hits 800k lottery
A Gainesville man wins $800,000 in Gold Rush drawing

Latest News

The Newberry High School quarterback club is hosting a community pep rally at the football...
Newberry High School to hold a community pep rally despite rise in COVID-19 cases
Girl Scout Troop #224 challenges the Alachua Co public school dress code
Girl Scout Troop #224 challenges the Alachua Co public school dress code
A Horse's Hero: Rescues speak out, ASO investigates
A Horse's Hero: Rescues speak out, ASO investigates
"Nikki's skin when she first got here, she had rain rot, all of them had rain rot but hers was...
A Horse’s Hero: Rescues speak out, ASO investigates