What’s Growing On: Hurricane resistant trees can save your yard from extensive damage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When wind speeds top 39 mph, tree branches can become destructive to homes and property. Scientists with UF IFAS said large native trees that are adapted to sandy soil stand a greater chance against strong winds compared to non-native species.

Some examples include live oak, loblolly pine, and sabal palm trees.

In addition to planting the right trees, maintaining them is another component of limiting the amount of potential damage. Doctor Ryan Klein, an arboriculture researcher, said it’s best to do it sooner than later.

“Ultimately it’s about maintaining the trees properly, and doing it in advance. If you wait until the day before a storm, odds are you’re not going to find somebody. At that point, it’s too late, but it’s being proactive. Might cost a little bit on the front end but it’s going to save you on the back end,” explained Klein.

IFAS recommends trimming tree branches and removing dead trees to limit the amount of potential debris in the event of a tropical storm.

