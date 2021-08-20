Advertisement

AdventHealth Ocala is accredited as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - AdventHealth Ocala has proven their surgeons provide high quality care when using robots.

The hospital is now accredited as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery.

The designation was made by the Surgical Review Corporation.

AdventHealth Ocala has three Da Vinci XI surgical robots which allow surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgeries.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Police Chief presents plan to reduce gun violence

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“It’s demoralizing”; Inside look at overflowing ICU floor leaves UF Health nurses, doctors...
“It’s demoralizing”; Inside look at overflowing ICU floor leaves UF Health nurses, doctors disappointed
Gainesville man hits 800k lottery
A Gainesville man wins $800,000 in Gold Rush drawing
Buchholz High School
UPDATE: Nothing suspicious found by law enforcement after Buchholz High School evacuation due to bomb threat
ACBOCC voted to impose a mask requirement.
Alachua County commissioners impose mask mandate again
Alachua County commissioners voted to draft an emergency order requiring masks.
“I felt it was the least we could do”: Alachua County commissioners vote to implement a mask mandate

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
AdventHealth Ocala is accredited as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery
AdventHealth Ocala is accredited as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery
A popular North Central Florida DJ has died following a battle with COVID-19
A popular North Central Florida DJ has died following a battle with COVID-19
A popular North Central Florida DJ has died following a battle with COVID-19
A popular North Central Florida DJ has died following a battle with COVID-19