AdventHealth Ocala is accredited as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - AdventHealth Ocala has proven their surgeons provide high quality care when using robots.

The hospital is now accredited as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery.

The designation was made by the Surgical Review Corporation.

AdventHealth Ocala has three Da Vinci XI surgical robots which allow surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgeries.

