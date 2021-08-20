Advertisement

Alachua County’s re-enacted mask mandate begins

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After the Alachua County commission unanimously voted to execute the short-term order on Wednesday, masks are now required county-wide indoors.

The order began as of 5 p.m. Thursday, and it stands if there are people present--unless they are part of a single-family unit or in a private space.

The county is asking businesses to display signs about the mandate.

