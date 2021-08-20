Alachua County’s re-enacted mask mandate begins

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After the Alachua County commission unanimously voted to execute the short-term order on Wednesday, masks are now required county-wide indoors.

The order began as of 5 p.m. Thursday, and it stands if there are people present--unless they are part of a single-family unit or in a private space.

The county is asking businesses to display signs about the mandate.

