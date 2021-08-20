Advertisement

Commissioner Ken Cornell addresses his concerns on the mask mandate for the county

Cornell says senate bill is the reason the commission has the authority to issue the mandate,...
Cornell says senate bill is the reason the commission has the authority to issue the mandate, so long as there is “compelling interest”.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioner Chairman Ken Cornell addressed concerns about the mask mandate put into effect Thursday night.

He says that the decision was made based on the increase in covid cases, hospitalizations, and ICU patients.

Cornell says senate bill is the reason the commission has the authority to issue the mandate, so long as there is “compelling interest”.

This decision comes on the heels of football season, and the Commissioner told us the order is not applicable to outdoor activities.

Ken Cornell: “We too are very excited about the football season and what we are hearing is most activities outside are very safe. We are crafting our order which was very specific and narrowly tailored to really only making sure that if you are inside, wear a mask.”

The order lasts seven days that must be renewed weekly to continue, it cannot last past September 30th.

