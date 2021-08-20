Countdown to Kickoff: Trenton Tigers

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - After a disappointing 4-7 finish in 2020, the Trenton Tigers are ready to take the field and compete for a state title this fall.

Despite only having 10 seniors on the team, which means most starters play both ways, the Tigers aren’t worried about their lack of depth on the roster.

“I always have confidence in my team no matter what,” said Trenton senior linebacker K.J. Williams. “If we lose or win. I always have confidence. that’s the most important thing to have.”

A major concern for Trenton, though is the offensive line. The Tigers have to replace their center and guard positions.

But returning quarterback Tyler Perry isn’t bothered by the issues.

“We just need like a couple more pieces, but if we don’t…we just do what we have to do to get it done.”

Last season, he accounted for nearly 900 yards and eight touchdowns between his arm and legs.

K.J. Williams had the second most tackles for loss on the defense and also plays runningback for the Tigers. He said he loves playing the small-town rivalries against teams like Branford and Bronson.

“I like it. Like, it’s a lot of competition too. It’s a lot of pressure. I don’t know I just like the pressure I guess.”

Head Coach Bill Wiles echoes his seniors thoughts on the excitement if brings the area.

“When you play those teams, those other rural community schools it makes for a good atmosphere.”

The Tigers will take on Jefferson County on August 27, as they begin their quest for a third state title.

