Gainesville family’s long-lost photos found by UF student

Wendy and Michael Treadway have been married a long time and made plenty of memories along the way, even ones they forgot existed.

Last weekend, the Treadways were packing boxes, preparing to move houses. That’s when they realized all of Gainesville was trying to reach out to them.

Wendy says “I just started getting bombarded with messages and somebody posted something on Gainesville Word of Mouth and I was shocked to see pictures of us way back when. We’ve been married like 28 years, so some of them I have never seen before...So it turned into a pretty exciting time.”

The pictures were found by Carla Navarette, a UF student who found them in a photo album she bought at a thrift store.

She posted the photos in the Facebook group, and the rest was history.

Wendy was scrolling through the Facebook group and “When we were looking at them when we started zooming in on them then all of the sudden we realized that yeah that was us way back when we first got engaged. Then we saw one from when we first got married... My in-laws were stationed in Hawaii so they flew us over there so that’s when I recognized you know, all of those.”

Wendy’s message to those who run in to something lost is “if you find something and you think it might belong to somebody, try to find them because that’s priceless to us and I can’t thank her enough.”

