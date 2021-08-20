A Gainesville man is in jail after crashing into a semi, charged with DUI

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after state troopers say he caused a crash while driving under the influence.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-75 northbound near the Williston Road Exit around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Troopers say Jack Callaway was driving an SUV.

He failed to stay in a single lane causing a collision with a semi.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.

He’s being held at the Alachua County Jail on DUI charges.

