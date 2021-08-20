Advertisement

It’s ‘Pawgust’ at Marion County Animal Services, all adoption fees waived

The animal shelter does mostly have dogs and cats, but we are happy to report that shortly after our visit Friday afternoon two pigs were adopted.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s ‘Pawgust’ at the Marion County animal shelter.  

All adoption fees have been waived for all animals during the month of August.  

Animal Services Director Jim Sweet said August is usually a slow time for the shelter. 

All animals have up to date immunizations, are microchipped, and are spayed or neutered. 

Currently the animal shelter is at full capacity.  

“Just have an open mind. If you’re coming to a shelter, remember, most of the dogs in our shelters, we don’t know their full background so we ask people to be patient and take a leap of faith with some of these pets and give an opportunity and see how it works out,” Sweet said.  

The animal shelter does mostly have dogs and cats, but we are happy to report that shortly after our visit Friday afternoon two pigs were adopted.

