Lake City native and former UM football player arrested for murdering his teammate in 2006

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City and former University of Miami football player is accused of killing a fellow player in 2006.

32-year-old Rashaun Jones was arrested in Ocala 15 years after Miami-Dade police say he shot and killed 22-year-old Brian Pata.

The victim was a defensive lineman for the Miami Hurricanes. Officers report that Pata and Jones often fought with one another.

On the night of the shooting, Jones said he was at his home. However, cell phone records place him less than two miles from the scene of the shooting moments prior to Pata’s murder.

