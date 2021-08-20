Lake City native and former UM football player arrested for murdering his teammate in 2006

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City and former University of Miami football player is accused of killing a fellow player in 2006.

32-year-old Rashaun Jones was arrested in Ocala 15 years after Miami-Dade police say he shot and killed 22-year-old Brian Pata.

The victim was a defensive lineman for the Miami Hurricanes. Officers report that Pata and Jones often fought with one another.

On the night of the shooting, Jones said he was at his home. However, cell phone records place him less than two miles from the scene of the shooting moments prior to Pata’s murder.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Nothing suspicious found by law enforcement after Buchholz High School evacuation due to bomb threat

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.