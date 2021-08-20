Law enforcement says addressing gun violence starts with the public

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement across the region are grappling with the issue of gun violence.

On July 9 there was a shooting at Parkside Gardens Apartments, then again on July 13 at Carriage House Town Homes.

And on July 22 at Sutton Place Apartments.

The Paddock Mall on Aug. 3, another at Laurel Park Apartments on Aug. 4, and again on Aug. 6 at the intersection of SW 1st St. and 23rd Ave.

Thursday, Ocala Police Arrested the man who killed 32-year-old Sherman Samuels.

At 3 a.m. on Aug. 18, 27-year-old Tyre Patrick Meggie shot Samuels in the back of the head.

S.W.A.T. arrested Meggie at the Sleep Inn & Suites near County Road 484.

“Our community is suffering the same way a lot of other communities are with individuals that are resorting to violence,” Capt. Charles Eades with OPD’s Criminal Investigations Division said.

Capt. Eades said a lot of the guns they are recovering from these incidents are stolen.

“What we’re finding is that they come from any number of places. We’re not finding a lot that are actually registered back to the people that we recover them from. We’re finding that many of them are stolen, taken during burglaries when most of the time vehicles are left unlocked,” he said.

It’s a message that they’ve been sending for years.

Eades said OPD is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to track down the original owners of these weapons, but it’s up to the public to make sure that first line of defense is strong.

