Marion County Pets: Louise, Herra, and Snickers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes.

LOUISE
LOUISE(Marion County Pets)

First up is Louise. She’s nine years old and loves being called a good and pretty girl which don’t we all. She will immediately be your friend if you do so. She’d make a great sidekick for anyone wanting a dog with life experience.

Herra
Herra(Marion County Pets)

Next is this gorgeous girl Herra. She’s only a year old. Her last owner gave her up after they moved. She’s looking for a new permanent home and just wants a friend.

Snickers
Snickers(Marion County Pets)

Lastly is Snickers. She’s six years old and loves climbing. Shelter staff say if you love spoiling your cat with new things she’s the purrfect cat to spend money on.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is waved for the whole month of August.

Adoptions include spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services at 352-671-8700 for more information, or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday. You can also email them at animalservices@marionfl.org.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Dugger, Molly, and Sassy

