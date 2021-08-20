A popular North Central Florida DJ has died following a battle with COVID-19

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of North Central Florida’s most popular club and radio DJs has passed away after a battle with COVID-19, according to friends.

DJ Terrah, whose given name was Akeem Thompson Senior, was the afternoon drive host for 98.9 JAMZ.

For many years before that, he had been a personality with Magic 101.3.

TV20 happened to catch up with Thompson and his four children in June during a vaccination event in East Gainesville.

On August 10th he posted on Facebook that he had been admitted to the ICU with COVID-19.

