A small clinic in Dunnellon uses monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Hospitals and clinics across North Central Florida are giving COVID-positive patients monoclonal antibodies to fight COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins, that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful things like viruses. The antibodies are used to neutralize COVID-19.

With the help of the state, Rainbow River Medical is able to treat people in Dunnellon.

“We get to treat all of our people here in this rural community that would not get it. including nurses, doctors, law enforcement, firefighters. We’ve done them all,” said office manager Chantelle Debejare.

They said the infusion works by setting up an IV that would send the antibodies into the patient’s arm. Doctor Jeff Carameros said within hours he had a patient feel significantly better after the treatment.

“They were so fatigued, throat so sore, so sick that they could barely speak, and within the hour to two hours of the infusion itself they were feeling immensely better.”

Some patients that got the infusion wanted to remain anonymous about how it made them feel.

“After the infusion within 24 hours, I felt much better, as far as my breathing, the cough, everything overall improved dramatically.”

“By the time the infusion was over his color came back, his fever was gone and four hours after that he had tons of energy.”

Doctors at the clinic said their patients haven’t had any bad side effects and are willing to treat everyone and help fight against COVID-19.

