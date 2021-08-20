Advertisement

TennBall is the newest sport to come to North Central Florida

TennBall combines the distinct elements of two challenging sports
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -There is a new sport sprouting up in North Central Florida, and it’s a hybrid of two sports you already know.

Glenn Blumberg is the creator of TennBall, a combination of tennis, baseball, and cricket. Blumberg presented the game to youth players at an exhibition on Thursday night at Champions Park in Newberry.

The sport is played on a baseball field. Instead of hitting and throwing a baseball, players use a tennis ball and racket to hit. The rules are similar to America’s pastime. Hits and runs account for the scoring. In the field, only the pitcher and catcher are allowed to wear a glove. The other fielders use their bare hands.

Blumberg says TennBall combines the distinct elements of two challenging sports and provides the opportunity for youth participation.

“We have tennis players, who are in a problem because they can’t do it. It’s a very difficult sport,” said Blumberg. “We have baseball players, who get discouraged because it’s a very difficult sport. By doing this, we have made a game and a sport that is fun, it’s affordable, and almost any area can go in to doing it.”

Blumberg is planning to expand the sport to include a Babe Ruth League for youth players, sometime next year.

