UF soccer team loses in debut of new head coach

TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator soccer team kicked off a new era on Thursday night, but lost to No. 20 South Florida 2-1 in the UF coaching debut of Tony Amato. The former Arizona Wildcats head coach took the reigns at Florida from Becky Burleigh, the program’s only head coach from its inaugural season of 1995 through the spring of 2021.

The Bulls enjoyed a 15-4 advantage in shots on goal, and Gator goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg was stellar, collecting 13 saves. USF broke the ice in the 40 minute on a goal by Chloe Zamiela. The goal was scored on the Bulls’ third crack at the net off a corner kick.

UF’s Kit Loferski tied the game at 1-1 on a beautiful chip shot over the USF goalkeeper’s head in the 47th minute.

The Bulls broke the tie three minutes later when Madeleine Penman-Derstine knocked in a cross, a goal that stood as the clincher.

The Gators return to Gainesville for their home opener Sunday versus Texas. The match begins at 12 p.m.

