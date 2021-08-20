Advertisement

UF soccer team loses in debut of new head coach

UF loses opener to South Florida, 2-1
UF loses opener to South Florida, 2-1(ESPN Plus)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator soccer team kicked off a new era on Thursday night, but lost to No. 20 South Florida 2-1 in the UF coaching debut of Tony Amato. The former Arizona Wildcats head coach took the reigns at Florida from Becky Burleigh, the program’s only head coach from its inaugural season of 1995 through the spring of 2021.

The Bulls enjoyed a 15-4 advantage in shots on goal, and Gator goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg was stellar, collecting 13 saves. USF broke the ice in the 40 minute on a goal by Chloe Zamiela. The goal was scored on the Bulls’ third crack at the net off a corner kick.

UF’s Kit Loferski tied the game at 1-1 on a beautiful chip shot over the USF goalkeeper’s head in the 47th minute.

The Bulls broke the tie three minutes later when Madeleine Penman-Derstine knocked in a cross, a goal that stood as the clincher.

The Gators return to Gainesville for their home opener Sunday versus Texas. The match begins at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Business owners speak out against the city of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
Business owners speak out against the City of Gainesville for enforcing a sign ordinance
“It’s demoralizing”; Inside look at overflowing ICU floor leaves UF Health nurses, doctors...
“It’s demoralizing”; Inside look at overflowing ICU floor leaves UF Health nurses, doctors disappointed
ACBOCC voted to impose a mask requirement.
Alachua County commissioners impose mask mandate again
The Alachua County School Board will meet Wednesday to discussing fall reopening plan.
Gov. DeSantis fills vacant seat on School Board of Alachua County
Buchholz High School
UPDATE: Nothing suspicious found by law enforcement after Buchholz High School evacuation due to bomb threat

Latest News

Bell Bulldogs finished last year 2-7
Countdown to Kickoff: Bell Bulldogs
Bell 2-7 last season
Bell Bulldogs Season Preview
Team went 2-7 in 2020 season
Countdown To Kickoff: Chiefland Indians
Countdown to Kickoff: Chiefland Indians