Unemployment numbers continue to rise in the state due to floridians rejoining the labor force

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WCJB) - The Education and Healthcare services saw the third highest gains in July, with 10,000 jobs added. But the sector is still only 79 percent recovered compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Currently there are almost 9,000 vacancies in Florida schools.

Andrew Spar President, Florida Education Association : “From last year to this year we have 63 percent increase in vacancies for instructional staff.”

He also says low interest in the profession is being driven primarily by low wages, despite beginning teachers getting large increases in the last two years.

Andrew Spar President, Florida Education Association : “Florida ranks 48th now in the nation in average teacher pay.”

There are also over 8,000 nursing vacancies across the state.

Mary Mayhew President, Florida Hospital Association: “This is important. Healthcare is a critical part of the state’s economy.”

She also says the stress of the pandemic has caused an exodus from the industry.

Mary Mayhew President, Florida Hospital Association: “Had a workforce shortage before the pandemic, it is now exacerbated because of the pandemic.”

Jake Stofen Stand Up: “And while education and healthcare jobs are in the spotlight due to their frontline duties in the pandemic, state economists say the trouble finding workers isn’t unique to those industries.”

Adrienne Johnston Chief Economist, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity: “Every job category, class, industry, sector is experiencing some level of tension in the labor market.”

As for education and healthcare staffing shortages, there isn’t likely a short term fix.

Both say bolstering training programs is the key to ensuring the supply of workers can meet the demand.

However, the unemployment numbers were better in North Central Florida.

The State Department of Economic Opportunity reports that the rate dropped in every county compared to last month and the labor force grew in most counties, meaning more people are going back to work.

One exception was Dixie County, where people are still dealing with significant flooding.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.