US Highway 19 lanes near Old Town are closed following a fatal crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - US Highway 19 near Old Town is blocked in both directions after a deadly crash Friday morning.

The three-to-four car crash took place before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast US Highway 19 and Southeast Highway 317.

One person is confirmed dead.

No one else has been reported injured.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: ACPS stands pat as State Dept. of Education orders Alachua, Broward County School districts to drop mask mandate or lose funding

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.