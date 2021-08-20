Advertisement

US Highway 19 lanes near Old Town are closed following a fatal crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - US Highway 19 near Old Town is blocked in both directions after a deadly crash Friday morning.

The three-to-four car crash took place before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast US Highway 19 and Southeast Highway 317.

One person is confirmed dead.

No one else has been reported injured.

