“You told me I was in district two”: Diyonne McGraw blames elections office for her school board seat being vacated

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 has obtained the deposition of former Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw in which she explains why she ran in district two despite living in district four. Her seat was vacated after it was discovered she lives outside the district she represented.

Under oath during an Aug. 11th deposition with Childer’s Law, McGraw pointed the finger at an employee of the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office for giving her wrong information. She testified that Assistant Supervisor Tim Williams sat down with her before the 2020 election and told her she lives in district two.

In June 2020, a change.org petition was launched alleging she actually lived in district two. Shortly thereafter, McGraw went back to the election’s office to speak with Supervisor Kim Barton and find the truth. That’s when she said Williams approached her to apologize.

“[Williams] came in, and he said ‘I just want to apologize to you for what has happened, I am just sick over all of this,’ recounted McGraw. “And I said ‘what are you sick for? Because you told me I was in district two.’”

McGraw also claimed the school board had failed to update district boundaries in 2011 following the census, making the current maps 20 years old.

Wednesday, Gov. Ron Desantis appointed Mildred Russell to the district two seat on the Alachua County School Board in place of McGraw.

