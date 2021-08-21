Advertisement

An art space in High Springs is launching a new exhibit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - An art space in High Springs is launching a new exhibit.

Good News Arts Inc. located on West Highway 27 in High Springs, will be hosting the exhibit looking at looking through. There will be four artists who are from both Florida and Georgia, there will be a reception with the artists next Saturday at 5 pm.

Masks are required in the gallery.

