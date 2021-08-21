Advertisement

Florida Baptist Disaster Relief is assisting Dixie County residents impacted by floodwaters

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization is stepping in to help residents of Dixie County enduring the effects of persistent flooding in the area.

The Florida Baptist Convention’s disaster relief mission is now assisting people in the area. Dixie County residents in need of help are invited to call 904-253-0502. The assistance, however, is not being offered for rentals or second homes.

They will ask for contact and location information to send out people to meet with homeowners. The organization is prioritizing residents that are non-insured as they find themselves in greater urgencies.

RELATED STORY: “It is very frustrating”: Dixie County residents are growing frustrated as flooding issues persist

