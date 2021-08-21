Florida Baptist Disaster Relief is assisting Dixie County residents impacted by floodwaters

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization is stepping in to help residents of Dixie County enduring the effects of persistent flooding in the area.

The Florida Baptist Convention’s disaster relief mission is now assisting people in the area. Dixie County residents in need of help are invited to call 904-253-0502. The assistance, however, is not being offered for rentals or second homes.

They will ask for contact and location information to send out people to meet with homeowners. The organization is prioritizing residents that are non-insured as they find themselves in greater urgencies.

RELATED STORY: “It is very frustrating”: Dixie County residents are growing frustrated as flooding issues persist

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.