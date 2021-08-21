Former GHS assistant principal disciplined for improper handling of possible human trafficking evidence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A former Gainesville High School assistant principal was disciplined for mishandling a student’s laptop that may have contained sex trafficking evidence.

The Alachua County Public School’s investigation of John Green describes how a parent came to the assistant principal for help with her daughter. Shaquita Campbell was concerned that her daughter was in contact with adult men using the school’s laptop. Cambell saw messages of the men offering money to the student on the device.

She brought the laptop to the principal and explained the situation on July 14th. She said she asked him to investigate the concerns, but instead he had the device reimaged deleting the data. Six days later, her daughter went missing.

Cambell called the school back to retrieve the laptop which she hoped would help find her daughter. That’s when she found out the data was gone.

“My daughter is missing and this is all the information that I had to find her,” recounted Cambell in an interview with TV20. “Now I’m devastated why did [Green] wipe it out. Someone could have kidnapped my daughter, taken her, or anything... I was very surprised someone at a school would do that.”

Cambell’s daughter was found safe soon after but many questions were still left unanswered. In the investigative report, Green denies knowing the laptop was linked to human trafficking.

On Aug. 4th, the Investigations Review Committee found that green had violated Alachua County Public Schools policy by not initially giving the device to the appropriate officials. He was disciplined with two days of unpaid suspension, mandatory training, and reassignment of duties. He is no longer assistant principal at GHS.

