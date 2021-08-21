Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested after molesting his granddaughter

Burroughs is being charged with lewd or lascivious molestation.
Burroughs is being charged with lewd or lascivious molestation.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after molesting his granddaughter nearly ten years ago.

The Gainesville Police Department reports that 68 year old William Burroughs was arrested Friday after his daughter says that he had touched her daughter inappropriately several times over the course of five years.

The victim told police that Burroughs would touch her in the pool while her family watched tv in the living room. Burroughs said that his daughter is forcing the victim to say these things and he does not remember this things happening.

He is being charged with lewd or lascivious molestation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A popular North Central Florida DJ has died following a battle with COVID-19
A popular North Central Florida DJ has died following a battle with COVID-19
John Green
Former GHS assistant principal disciplined for improper handling of possible human trafficking evidence
Lake City resident and former UM football player arrested for murdering teammate in 2006
Lake City native and former UM football player arrested for murdering his teammate in 2006
Girl Scout Troop #224 challenges the Alachua Co public school dress code
Girl Scout Troop #224 challenges the Alachua Co public school dress code
FHP releases new details on fatal 4-vehicle crash near Old town
FHP releases new details on the fatal 4-vehicle crash near Old Town

Latest News

Turn-out high at East Gainesville toxic waste pick-up
Turn-out high at East Gainesville toxic waste pick-up
Florida Baptist Disaster Relief is assisting Dixie County residents affected by flooding
Florida Baptist Disaster Relief is assisting Dixie County residents impacted by floodwaters
UF Faculty protest for mask mandate
University of Florida faculty want to join Alachua County Public Schools in mandating masks for students and staff
John Green
Former GHS assistant principal disciplined for improper handling of possible human trafficking evidence