Gainesville man arrested after molesting his granddaughter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after molesting his granddaughter nearly ten years ago.

The Gainesville Police Department reports that 68 year old William Burroughs was arrested Friday after his daughter says that he had touched her daughter inappropriately several times over the course of five years.

The victim told police that Burroughs would touch her in the pool while her family watched tv in the living room. Burroughs said that his daughter is forcing the victim to say these things and he does not remember this things happening.

He is being charged with lewd or lascivious molestation.

