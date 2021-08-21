A group of churches in Ocala joined together to get people vaccinated

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Coalition of Black Pastors of Marion County in conjunction with local churches held a vaccination clinic at Shiloh SDA church.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots were available at the clinic and the first 100 people to get their shot was also left with a gift card.

John Woods a resident of Ocala said it is about time he got out to get his dose after a personal loss to COVID-19.

“Because I was putting it off but I have seen so many friends of mine in the last 3, 4 weeks just die. and I had a stepmother and she passed from it, so it was time to try and save myself.”

Shiloh SDA plans for their second dose clinic on September 11.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.