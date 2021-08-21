Advertisement

A group of churches in Ocala joined together to get people vaccinated

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Coalition of Black Pastors of Marion County in conjunction with local churches held a vaccination clinic at Shiloh SDA church.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots were available at the clinic and the first 100 people to get their shot was also left with a gift card.

John Woods a resident of Ocala said it is about time he got out to get his dose after a personal loss to COVID-19.

“Because I was putting it off but I have seen so many friends of mine in the last 3, 4 weeks just die. and I had a stepmother and she passed from it, so it was time to try and save myself.”

Shiloh SDA plans for their second dose clinic on September 11.

