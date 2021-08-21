High School Football: Kickoff Classics

(WCJB) -Many high school football teams in North Central Florida got a glimpse of what’s to come this fall by playing Kickoff Classic preseason games.

One of the more highly anticipated matchups came in Ocala, where 6A powers Vanguard and Columbia played to a 6-6 tie in a game in which the varsity played only the second half. Tigers quarterback Kade Jackson threw an 18 yard touchdown to Marcus Peterson for Columbia’s only score. The Knights’ Fred Gaskin answered with a 61 yard TD to Tyrell Randall for Vanguard.

In Williston, West Port defeated the hometown Red Devils, 21-0 in a three-quarter varsity game. Gavin Savino threw for a pair of touchdowns for West Port.

GHS took down North Marion, 18-13. The Hurricanes, who played only six games last season, received a TD pass from Shooby Coleman in the first half.

Bradford, which drops from Class 4A to 1A this season, took down Santa Fe, 19-5 in a game in which the varsity played just the first half. Amari Jones threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Tornadoes.

Other Kickoff Classic scores:

Dixie County def. Eastside, 21-14

Chiefland def. Branford, 31-14

Trenton def. Bronson, 35-16

Lafayette def. Bell, 46-0

Middleburg def. Fort White, 21-0

Hawthorne def. Orlando Christian Prep, 28-10

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.