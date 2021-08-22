Advertisement

2021 Red Shoe Affair event earnings were successful

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s virtual iteration of the Red Shoe Event was a success.

Items given out included a private sushi class, and even multiple vacation getaways. All of the money raised will help keep families close to their child undergoing treatment at UF Health Shands.

Since TV 20 is a sponsor, we will let you know the full amount of money raised from the event on Monday.

