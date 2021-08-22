2021 Red Shoe Affair event earnings were successful

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s virtual iteration of the Red Shoe Event was a success.

Items given out included a private sushi class, and even multiple vacation getaways. All of the money raised will help keep families close to their child undergoing treatment at UF Health Shands.

Since TV 20 is a sponsor, we will let you know the full amount of money raised from the event on Monday.

