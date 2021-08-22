Countdown to Kickoff: Branford Buccaneers

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -The Branford Buccaneers are no stranger to success. Last year, they ended the season 6-2 and held five opponents to single digits. But this team is still longing for a playoff victory this year, especially after being upset by Fort White in the first round last season.

“Nobody wants to be that group to let the tone back down,” said Branford defensive coordinator Matt Yancy. “These kids coming up have only known success since their ninth grade year. But our kids have been really focused and and been working hard and are excited to accept the challenge.”

Branford will have experience on their side this season having 17 seniors on the roster including quarterback Kyson Johnson who’s ready to give it his all.

“Kyson Johnson just all around a great football player, great athlete, great kid. Last year, he played running back and linebacker but he’s just our best athlete so we put him back there and let him throw it around a little bit,” said Yancy.

“It’s definitely a build up being a senior,” said senior quarterback Kyson Johnson. “There’s a little bit more pressure. Just do my best and try to lead my team to win every game and give it all we can.”

With a normal off-season schedule under their belts, the Buccaneers are poised to exceed 2020′s shortcomings.

“Oh yea definitely you know getting back to a normal spring and summer. Kids are excited to have the full season. Just looking forward to strapping on and building off the success the last few years at Branford,” said Yancy.

“Definitely gives us more motivation. Last year we didn’t get a lot so this year we are grateful for what we got,” said Branford senior linebacker Devin Mosley.

Being part of a 1A program like Branford means the starters usually play both ways, and for members of this tight knit team, it’s a special opportunity to play in front of their fans.

“We have a great community,” said Yancy. “The community rallies around Branford High school and we’re just very fortunate to live in a community that supports athletics like they do.”

“Everyone is backing you. You got the whole town behind you,” said Mosley.

Branford opens the season against Williston August 27, and we will find out if this team is playoff material.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.